Netflix got to announce several new projects for Italy officially, with the fans of our country who continue to be supported thanks to interesting productions.

Among the most prominent announcements we certainly find the new series of Zerocalcarewhich we talked about in the article you find at this link, but we leave you the complete list below of the series Netflix for Italy.

The serial transposition of the novel Il Gattopardo – (Indiana Production and Moonage Pictures) – the series inspired by the novel by Tomasi di Lampedusa from which Visconti has drawn a masterpiece of our cinematography. Director Tom Shankland will rediscover all the modernity of a story, that of the Prince of Salina and his family, which is that of Italy of yesterday and today, giving space to characters and stories that are little explored in the book.

Deception (working title) (Cattleya, part of ITV Studios) – a sentimental thriller that plays between suspense, taboo and uncomfortable truths about love. The passionate relationship, not without shadows, between a mature woman and a boy who is half his age, undermines social conventions and family balances, subverting the untouchable topos of motherhood of Mediterranean culture

The new animated project by Zerocalcare (Movimenti Production in collaboration with Bao Publishing) – the narrative world, the unique language and the unmistakable characters of the universe of the great Roman cartoonist are back. Among the novelties of the project: the format, with six episodes of about half an hour that will enter even more deeply into the themes dear to the author

Lotto Gang (working title) (BIM Produzione and Feltrinelli Originals) – the incredible adventure freely inspired by the true story of the biggest and most ingenious Lotto scam ever. Set in the Milanese hinterland in the mid-90s, it offers a heist with unforgettable anti-heroes and anti-heroines that combines action and Italian comedy

I hate Christmas (Lux Vide, a Fremantle Group company) – Pilar Fogliati protagonist of Netflix’s first Italian Christmas series that tells the search for love with the key of comedy

As for the new fiction projects coming out in 2022, however, we find:

Wanna (Fremantle Italy) – a crime docu-series with pop touches that reconstructs and tells the known but above all the lesser-known aspects of a woman and a story that are also the portrait of a historical moment and a television era in Italy

The Alex Schwazer Case (Indigo Film) – an unfiltered story about the rise, fall and search for redemption of a sportsman, against the backdrop of an intricate sporting and judicial affair

Summer Job (Banijay Italia) – the first Italian Netflix original reality show: what begins as a heavenly vacation soon turns into the first work experience for the ten boys and girls who make up the cast. Conducting, for the first time in this role, Matilde Gioli

Speaking of the films arriving by 2022: