Netflix has reaffirmed its commitment to video games and, in the process, has announced that subscribers will be able to enjoy 40 free games between now and the end of the year, expanding the 55 that have been offered since November 2021.

We don’t know what these 40 games are, Netflix He doesn’t say it, but he does hint at some of them and even anticipates others. For example, she has announced that Monument Valley and its sequel will be added to the collection of games of Netflix next year.

Other novelties that have been hinted at include a new game of Too Hot to Handle by Nanobit, which will build on the success of its previous title based on the dating show of the same name. Meanwhile, on April 18 it will be released Mighty Quest: Rogue Palacean exclusive spin-off of Netflix of the Mighty Quest for Epic Loot by Ubisoft.

This game, the second of three in a broader partnership with Ubisoft, will be free to play as well as exclusive. The latest game that has been specifically hinted at is an exclusive game from the developer of vainglory, Super Evil Megacorpwhich is based on a close intellectual property of Netflix which has yet to be announced.

Total, Netflix reports that there are 86 games in development, 16 of which are created in-house by its development teams, and 70 of which are being created by external partners.

“We are still in the early days of our gaming journey, and the number of members learning about and playing our games continues to grow,” he said. Netflix. “At the start of our journey in November 2021, our focus was speed to market and creating opportunities for valuable learning. With those learnings, we can now be more strategic in how we build a portfolio of games that appeals to our millions of members.”

So far, the game experiment of Netflix It hasn’t been going very well, with only one percent of users interacting with any of the content. That being said, as you can see, Netflix insists that this number is growing. How fast they are growing, and whether it will be enough to sustain this expensive effort, remains to be seen.

Via: comic book

Author’s Note: Insert “very nice and all but…” meme Yes, Monument Valley It’s a gem, but if you haven’t played it, go buy it, you won’t regret it and you can take it anywhere on your mobile device.