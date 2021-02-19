Netflix has announced that Tim Burton will be filming Wednesday, a series about the Addams family.

It is specified that for the director this project will be his debut on television.

The show will consist of eight episodes, which will tell about a girl named Wensday. The series shows the main character studying at the Nevermore Academy. Uensdai develops extrasensory perception, prevents a series of crimes and investigates the secret of his family. The release date of the series and the cast are currently kept secret.

