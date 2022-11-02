Here comes the list of titles that will arrive in November on Netflix Italy. To release it was as usual Netflix itself from its Twitter account, and although it must be admitted that we have seen more full-bodied months for the platform, this November will not disappoint subscribers. Let’s check the most anticipated ones.

From 1 of the month same we see it arrive there second season of Young Royalsthe series that follows a young man from the Swedish royal family who has to come to terms with a simpler life. The 4 Enola Holmes arrives 2the film that will follow the sister of the famous detective. The 9 there will be there fifth season of The Crownwhere we will be able to continue following the royal vicissitudes of England’s most important family.

From 17 we will finally be able to see there‘highly anticipated 1899the series from the same creators of Dark, and on 23 let’s close with Wednesday, the series directed by Tim Burton himself that follows the story of a renewed Addams family, and their daughter. In truth, together with them there are also: