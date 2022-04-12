“Nimona” is a web comic (comic published on the net) whose printed version is a graphic novel capable of fascinating young people and adults, and written by Noelle Stevenson, creator of “She-Ra” and “The Princesses of Power”. Finally, the film based on the book can be seen on Netflix, after being one of the projects cut short by Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox,

“Nimona” will see the light

Stevenson He had already announced that they were looking for potential buyers for the project. He has now confirmed that the film will finally will be adapted by Netflix with the support of co-producer Annapurna Films. As originally planned, Nimona will star Chloë Grace Moretz in the title role, with Riz Ahmed and Eugene Lee Yang in supporting roles, and will be released in 2023.

What is “Nimona” about?

According to the official synopsis of the film:

A gentleman is accused of committing a crime he didn’t commit and the only person who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona, a shape-shifting teen who might also be a monster. Set in a techno-medieval world unlike anything animation has tackled before, this is a story about the labels we assign to people and the ‘shape-shifter’ that refuses to be defined by anyone.

What successes did “Nimona” have as a graphic novel?