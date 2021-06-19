The producer shows a new short video that leaves us with long teeth.

The reality is that the fans of The Witcher were, for the most part, delighted with the adaptation to the small screen of the adventures of Geralt of Rivia. The first season of Netflix it was a real success and has been one of the most popular series of recent times. The launch of the second season is scheduled for 2021 and Netflix continues to give us long teeth.

The American production company has shared on Twitter a new and very short video which acts as a teaser. This time, Netflix gives us clues to the fate of Geralt of Rivia, who will live new adventures this season. It must be remembered that the second season of The Witcher will not have temporary jumps, something that concentrated the most criticism to the first season, somewhat confusing to follow at times.

The video only serves to make us more and more questions about the series, and it has a very interesting dark air. In it, we see single images and look at Geralt, runes, The Witcher medallions, weapons, snow, and skeletons. A very brief sample, which as you can see has had a high impact in social networks. The fans really want to know more about the series.

And the good thing is we won’t have to wait too long For this, because at the beginning of July WitcherCon will be held, an event in which in principle we will know more about the second season. The series has suffered different delays, since it was greatly affected by the pandemic caused by the coronavirus. If you want to know more, in 3DGames We analyzed the first season and this is what we found.

