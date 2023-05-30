Bruno Pavani

Data from the Comscore platform point out that Netflix and Spotify are at the forefront of audio and video streaming services consumed by Brazilians.

The leading on-demand music service has more than 38 million unique visitors in the country and users spend an average of 13 hours and 26 hours a week on the app. Among video streams, Netflix is ​​the leader in hits (desktop + mobile), with an average of 50 million unique visitors per month.

Users watch more TV due to Streaming

For 45% of internet users in Brazil, video streaming has changed the way they watch television. Of these, 30% of these users agree that they watch more television than before because of streaming. Among the three main video streaming platforms in the country, unique visitors are mostly divided between classes A, B and C.

The survey also indicates that the second and third places in video streaming are Globoplay and Amazon Prime Video, with 18 and 14 million unique users, respectively.

Podcast search grows

The search by Brazilians for the term podcast reached 14 million on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram between January and March. The apex happened in February in one of the influencer Virginia Fonseca.

In music streaming services, the survey points out that all of them had 77 million unique users in 2023, 54 million of which on mobile platforms alone.

The highlight was the site Sua Música, specialized in popular music from the Northeast region, which leads in interactions on social networks among audio streams. There were more than 1.8 million interactions on the networks between January and March 2023, against 300 thousand for Spotify and 93 thousand for Deezer.
























