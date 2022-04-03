Streaming giant Netflix and Sony Pictures have paused their film productions which would have starred Will Smith after the actor slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.Hollywood ReporterSmith was supposed to star in a recently confirmed Netflix movie, Fast and Loose. The company has put the project aside and has no plans to resume it anytime soon, although filming would have started in August. A week before the Oscars Night, the Netflix movie had already lost the director, David Leitch, who had abandoned the project. Sony has instead suspended Bad Boys 4, in which Smith would play a role. Following the episode during the Oscars broadcast, when Smith reacted to a joke from presenter Chris Rock about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith by slapping him, Smith issued an official apology and resigned from the Academy.