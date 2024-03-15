After the impact of 'The Mother' in 2023, Jennifer López returns to the fray in Netflix with 'Atlas', a film that is emerging as a milestone in the science fiction and suspense genre. The production focuses on current topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), survival and technological ethics. This new project, directed by Brad Peyton and scripted by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite, expands the singer's cinematographic horizon, as it distances her from her previous roles and places her at the center of a fight for salvation. of the world.

The launch of the official trailer has generated great expectation and is already quickly exceeding 80,000 views, which shows the public's interest and the relevance of the theme. With 'Atlas', Jennifer López not only returns to the streaming platform, but also enters a new dimension of her career, in which she combines action, science and reflection on the future of humanity in the face of the growing influence of technology.

YOU CAN SEE: This was the film that 'stole' the Oscar from 'The Snow Society' and you can watch it from your home

Watch the official trailer for 'Atlas' here

In the first images released, the protagonist can be seen, Jennifer Lopez, trapped and desperate on a spaceship, as she struggles to establish communication with the Earth base. This preview immerses us in a critical scenario in which the actress takes on the role of Atlas Shepherd, a data specialist who faces the challenge of using AI to prevent a global catastrophe.

When does the movie 'Atlas' premiere on Netflix?

The exact date of 'Atlas' arrival on Netflix screens is May 24, 2024. Expectations are high, and no wonder, since the proposal promises to be a war between human beings and machines, a topic of universal and current resonance.

Fans of the genre and followers of Jennifer López are eagerly awaiting this premiere, which is presented as one of the streaming giant's most attractive offers for this year.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Venom 3': confirmed release date and everything about the film with Tom Hardy

What is 'Atlas' with Jennifer López as the protagonist about?

'Atlas' is deployed in a context in which coexistence with artificial intelligence becomes a double-edged sword. Jennifer López plays Atlas Shepherd, an analyst who distrusts AI, but is forced to team up with a robotic soldier to stop an out-of-control artificial intelligence.

Poster for 'Atlas', with Jennifer López. Photo: Netflix

This premise highlights a contemporary conflict and amplifies the debate on technological ethics and machine autonomy. The film, co-produced by entities such as Safehouse Pictures and Nuyorican Productions, among others, seeks to entertain and invite deep reflection about our shared future with machines.

Who is in the cast of the movie 'Atlas'?

Jennifer Lopez

Simu Liu

Sterling K. Brown

Gregory James Cohan

Abraham Popoola

Lana Parrilla

Mark Strong

#Netflix #Jennifer #López #team #save #world #39Atlas39 #anticipated #film