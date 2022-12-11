Action movies there are many, from the frenetic “John Wick 4″ to the expensive “The Gray Man”. This year 2022, Netflix wants to close with a flourish with a unexpected and explosive italian tape which, beyond being an interesting story, reminds us of what could have been a sequel or remake of “The professional”.

“My name is revenge” (My name is vendetta) is the new hit of the red N that takes us away from the typical action of American blockbusters and opens the door to a powerful story full of movement.

What is “My name is revenge” about?

The film was written and directed by Cosimo Gomez. It stars Alessandro Gassman —son of the icon of Italian cinema Vittorio Gassman— and Ginevra Francesconi.

The story takes us to northern Italy and follows Sofia, a teenager who spends her days playing hockey and learning to drive a car.

Everything changes when he disobeys an instruction from Santo, his father. He inadvertently takes a photo of her and posts it on Instagram, but what seems trivial is more dangerous than you think.

Two criminals track down Santo —who hides a dark past— through the photo and his wife, Sofía’s mother, is murdered . And this triggers a hunt in which the young woman must change forever.

So, just like Léon (Jean Reno) and Mathilda (Natalie Portman) in “The Professional”Santo will have to watch over Sofía’s life while he tries to teach her the shady art of killing. Can father and daughter survive?

Santo and Sofía in “My name is revenge”. Photo: Netflix

When does “My name is revenge” premiere?

“My name is revenge” came to the Netflix catalog on November 30 and is available to view right now.