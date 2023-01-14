In the extensive Netflix catalog there is an emotional film that dog lovers who enjoy this type of story will love. We are not talking about the unforgettable “Hachiko” and much less about the saddening “Marley and I”, because these are already classics that have been seen over and over again. We are referring to another drama that is impossible to miss if you are one of those who adore dogs. What is the tape, how long is it and what is it about?

A drama to hug your dog

The film we are talking about in this note is “The reason for being with you”. Unlike its predecessors, it ups the ante a bit more than typical dog films.

“A dog explores the meaning of his reincarnations through his human owners while discovering loyalty, love, pain and disappointment,” reads the Netflix synopsis.

Based on the homonymous novel by W. Bruce Cameron and released in 2017, this film presents us with an emotional story in a peculiar way that adults and children alike will love.

Poster of “The reason to be with you”. Photo: Composition/Universal Pictures

How long does “The reason for being with you” last?

“The reason to be with you” has a duration of 1 hour and 40 minutes. On Rotten Tomatoes, critics disapprove of it, but the public supports it with a 77% approval rating.

“The reason to be with you” is one of the most viewed productions in the top 10 of Netflix Peru. Photo: Netflix

The film is within the top 10 of Netflix in Peru and has been the most viewed in the first half of January 2023.