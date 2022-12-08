Like every week, Netflix adds new movies and series to the taste of its users. For December, streaming not only has Christmas material prepared, but also erotic content for its adult audience.

Just six days after its launch, “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” It is already part of the top most viewed productions on the portal. Its plot, not suitable for minors, adapts according to a book that in 1928 English society censored for its explicit sexual scenes.

What is “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” about?

Its synopsis reads: “Connie (Emma Corrin), born into wealth and surrounded by privilege, is married to a man she no longer loves. When she meets Oliver (Jack O’Connell), the mansion’s ranger, her secret encounters lead her to a sexual awakening that will leave her faced with a choice: follow her heart or return to her husband and face what society expects of her ”.

Trailer for “Lady Chatterley’s Lover”

DH Lawrence’s book England read but sought to ban

Starring Lady Constance “Connie” Chatterley, Lawrence’s play caused chaos in 1928 for its sexual content. The author used his work to criticize the rigid social classes in England, as well as to bring to the table topics that were taboo at the time: sex and female pleasure.

“Lady Chatterley’s Lover” was written in 1928 by DH Lawrence. Photo: Netflix

The passing of the years have only served to make “Lady Chatterley’s lover” popular and have a legion of readers who enjoy his story. About who inspired the writer to give life to Connie, much has been said that it was his own wife, Frieda von Richthofen, but this was not confirmed.

“Lady Chatterley’s lover”, the movie of the moment on Netflix. Photo: Netflix Capture

On social networks, the film has achieved popularity, but it has also caused surprise for its scenes. Some even joke that it is better not to see it with the family.

Cast of “Lady Chatterley’s Lover”