Reality left no room for doubt: Mindhunter seemed to be over for good. However, now the British portal Small Screen assures what Netflix and David Fincher are in talks for a third season of Mindhunter. This is surprising news, because in January 2020 Netflix released the leading actors from the contracts that bound them to the series and left it in indefinite suspension, practically closing a successful and acclaimed work that had only had two seasons and nineteen episodes in all. Now, however, everything could have radically changed.

Fincher said these words after finishing season two and almost sentenced Mindhunter: “It’s a 90-hour workweek. Absorb everything in your life. When I finish, I was quite exhausted and I said ‘I don’t know if I have what it takes in me right now to go for the third season.’ The aforementioned medium assures that the popular filmmaker had to do practically everything related to the second season of the criminal series and how to detect them through their minds, which left him very fatigued and unwilling to re-engage in a series that, on the other hand, has always been considered one of the best in the Netflix catalog.

There is nothing closed yet and we will still have to wait to see how these conversations end, but it seems that Netflix and David Fincher have once again joined forces after having agreed on another successful title: Mank. And it is that Mank, also directed by David Fincher, has become one of the most praised films of this year, which has earned him up to ten nominations for the Oscar awards, including Best Picture. If you’re a Mindhunter fan, you know, hope lives on.