Netflix 2022 started with problems as it reported a drop of 200 thousand users during the first quarter and a decrease in the value of its shares. To try to reverse these results, the streaming company plans to offer services at a lower cost and with advertising.

Reuters reported a drop in users and in the shares of Netflix.

Let us not lose sight of the fact that this is the first time in just over 10 years that Netflix stopped reporting positive numbers over and over again. According to information revealed by the news agency Reutersthe plan is to add advertising to the service and thus offer more accessible options to users.

The CEO of Netflix, Reed Hastings stated that those who follow this company know that they are against the complexity of the ads and that they are fans of the simplicity of the subscription. “But as much of a fan as I am, I’m more of a follower of consumer choice.”, he added.

Likewise, the predictions for the second quarter of 2022 are not very encouraging, since Netflix It is budgeted to lose at least 2 million subscribers, despite the fact that series expected by many are coming, such as the fourth season of Stranger Things.

On the other hand, it is not only Netflix the one with the problem, other services such as roku, Disney Y Warner they saw falls in their shares and that could also generate a trend of how the situation is globally with streaming services,

To this we must add that they have at least 100 million users who share their accounts with other people and that, in the medium term, ends up being somewhat counterproductive, since they stop earning money.

What does Netflix have prepared for May 2022?

Netflix It has already released the information on everything that you will be able to see during May 2022 through its service. Among the highlights is the first part of the fourth season of stranger things (5/27), the third season of Who killed Sarah? (5/18), the Lincoln Lawyer (5/13), and the year of my graduation (5/13).

We will also have the third season of Love, Death and Robots, the sound of magic and more, in the series section. On the anime side, the arrival of Vampire in the Garden for May 16 and new chapters for one piece on the 22nd of the same month.

We will be attentive to everything that it reveals Netflix with your next plans. Do not forget to share your opinion with us in the comments area or on social networks. You can also join the channel of Discord from EarthGamer and not miss out on the most relevant news in Google news.