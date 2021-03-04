The popular Netflix series and movies platform on Thursday expanded the functions of its mobile application for iPhones with a video format similar to the one popularized by the social network TikToK, called Fast laughs, to entertain users.

Fast laughs -something like “quick laughs” in Spanish- offers a new list (feed) of short clips, in portrait format, of comedy content from the platform such as series, movies, sitcoms and comedians, such as Kevin Hart and Ali Wong.

These clips, between 15 and 45 seconds long, do not support comments, but users can react to them using the emoji of the laughing face, and share them through social networks.

The company explained on its official blog that this content, available on the iOS app in selected countries, can be found in a new tab in the bottom navigation menu. The clips will automatically play one after the other.

We’ve been working in the kitchen ALL DAY to bring you our new Fast Laughs feature, now are you going to eat it or not? pic.twitter.com/pW7NrRkmTN – Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) March 3, 2021

To see them, the user has to move vertically from one to the other.

The clips can be shared through social networks and messaging services, and allow you to add new content to the playlist or play it at that time.

This new format corresponds to a test that Netflix started for a limited number of users in some markets, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, and in the application for devices with the iOS operating system.

Comedian Kevin Hart is one of the protagonists of the new video format that came to Netflix. Photo: AP.

Netflix adds more functions

The streaming video platform also incorporated in recent weeks a new function called “Downloads for you”, which automatically downloads content from the platform on mobile devices and is now available on Android.

The new Netflix function takes the lead over the AutoDownloads feature, available three years ago, and in this case it is not the user but the platform itself that chooses the content that may be of interest to the user to download them automatically and that are available by if you want to see them ‘offline’.

As explained from the platform, the new function is already enabled globally on Android mobile devices, and will also be tested on iOS soon.

In the function, the contents are automatically downloaded based on the user’s tastes and previews on the platform, and the user can activate and deactivate it from the settings tab.

Likewise, it is also possible to control the amount of content obtained through ‘Downloads for you’, and when activating it allows you to choose between 1, 3 or 5 GB. The more space, the more recommendations Netflix will offer to offline users.

SL