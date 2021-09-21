As part of your efforts to reach a wider audience, Netflix has released a new completely free monthly plan. Before you get excited, it’s important to clarify a few things: such a plan is only available to citizens of Kenya on Africa Oriental, and only allows you to view 25% of the content on your device Android. Besides, you will also have to deal with the commercials.

This free plan is now available at Kenya, and over the next several weeks, it will continue to reach more users. Those who decide to try it, will be able to access the platform without introducing any payment method and will only be able to enjoy 25% of the content available on Netflix on his cell phone Android.

In accordance with Cathy Nonk, Director of Product Innovation for Netflix, The purpose of this plan is to allow the citizens of Kenya experience the service for the first time. In theory this should work for the people of that country to try Netflix and consider that it is actually worth paying for a complete plan.

“If you’ve never tried Netflix before – and a lot of people in Kenya haven’t – this is a great way to experience our service. If you like what you see, it’s easy to upgrade to one of our paid plans so you can enjoy our entire catalog on your TV or laptop. “

Via: ComicBook