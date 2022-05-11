Netflix has been in the eye of the storm for a few months. In addition to its criticized content, the streaming giant was once again in the news due to the great loss of subscribers it has registered in the first quarter of the year. Not only that, but everything indicates that the figures will increase even more as the weeks go by.

In that sense, many believe that its latest announcements, such as cheaper payment plans, but with advertising, would be desperate measures that the service is considering to refloat its profits.

But a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter (via Screen Rant) suggests that the big red N’s drop would be, as suspected, a long-standing problem. In this way, the medium reveals that the beginning of the end would go back to 2018.

Everything would have started with the launch of “Insatiable”a controversial series starring debby Ryan. According to the aforementioned portal, the production had been denied in other chains and rejected on more than one occasion, until it reached the hands of beautiful I would go down.

content rivalry

Netflix’s former head of content was Cindy Hollandwho was behind such successful titles as “House of cards”, “Orange is the new black” and “Stranger Things”.

However, when Bajaria joined Reed Hastings’ firm, one of his first actions was to greenlight “Insatiable,” even though Holland was against it.

This is how the decline of the service would have originated, since Ted Sarandos, the general director, would have begun to focus on the number of projects, instead of considering their quality, a decision that would have immediate effects with series that did not achieve Build a solid fan base.

Although Holland’s vision was not necessarily sustainable over time, due to the large investment it required, it was more successful among the public, and as an example we have the hit “Queen’s Gambit” his last participation in Netflix before his retirement from the company.

What is “Insatiable” about?

Bullied for being overweight, a teenage girl enters beauty pageants to get revenge on those who wronged her, with the help of a hapless trainer who doesn’t know what she’s gotten herself into.

Netflix lost 200,000 users this year and will have more casualties

According to a recent Variety report, for the first time in 10 years, Netflix has lost an average of 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022. That’s not all: a drop of 2.5 million users for the next three months.