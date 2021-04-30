Netflix renews its catalog every month, but it also releases different titles from its platform that have long accompanied viewers.

Batman v superman, Space Jam, The night of the demon 3 are some of the contents that are leaving the streaming giant, so you should take advantage of the last days to enjoy them at home.

Next, we mention all the series and films leaving Netflix in May 2021.

Films

May 1

Batman begins

The dark knight rises

Batman v superman

Sweet Revenge

Dot 2 Dot

Come for me

Euphoria

Holidays

Kong: Skull Island

One night to survive

The cable guy

The seller of dreams

Priest

Palm trees in the snow

Scooby Doo

The night of the devil 3

The Carter effect

A hard day

May 2

Hamza’s suitcase

The voices

Bleeding heart

Cymbeline

Prospect

Never leave me alone

May 3

May 4th

May 7th

City of God: 10 years later

May 9

Lions’ heart

Regatta

The bulbul’s nest

Tattah

Antar: son of Shadad

May 10

The darkest night

The legend of Tarzan

Desire to kill

2 Guns

Mirror Mirror

City of shadows

The indestructibles 2

Mini spies 4

Riddick 3

Teachers fight

Who wants to be a millionaire?

May 12

Jurassic World: fallen kingdom

may 13th

Kickboxer: retaliation

The sign of Venus

Bread, love and fantasy

15 th of May

Attacking the devil

Elizabeth: the golden age

A not at all exemplary

Gladiator

Marshall

Monster math squad

Series

May 1

Atomic puppet

Skin wars

Wolf blood

May 11