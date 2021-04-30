Netflix renews its catalog every month, but it also releases different titles from its platform that have long accompanied viewers.
Batman v superman, Space Jam, The night of the demon 3 are some of the contents that are leaving the streaming giant, so you should take advantage of the last days to enjoy them at home.
Next, we mention all the series and films leaving Netflix in May 2021.
Films
May 1
- Batman begins
- The dark knight rises
- Batman v superman
- Sweet Revenge
- Dot 2 Dot
- Come for me
- Euphoria
- Holidays
- Kong: Skull Island
- One night to survive
- The cable guy
- The seller of dreams
- Priest
- Palm trees in the snow
- Scooby Doo
- The night of the devil 3
- The Carter effect
- A hard day
May 2
- Hamza’s suitcase
- The voices
- Bleeding heart
- Cymbeline
- Prospect
- Never leave me alone
May 3
May 4th
May 7th
- City of God: 10 years later
May 9
- Lions’ heart
- Regatta
- The bulbul’s nest
- Tattah
- Antar: son of Shadad
May 10
- The darkest night
- The legend of Tarzan
- Desire to kill
- 2 Guns
- Mirror Mirror
- City of shadows
- The indestructibles 2
- Mini spies 4
- Riddick 3
- Teachers fight
- Who wants to be a millionaire?
May 12
- Jurassic World: fallen kingdom
may 13th
- Kickboxer: retaliation
- The sign of Venus
- Bread, love and fantasy
15 th of May
- Attacking the devil
- Elizabeth: the golden age
- A not at all exemplary
- Gladiator
- Marshall
- Monster math squad
Series
May 1
- Atomic puppet
- Skin wars
- Wolf blood
May 11
