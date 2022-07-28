The month of August 2022 seems to be very hot as far as tv series is concerned Netflix coming soon: among many new productions, new seasons and highly anticipated films, it seems that there will be a lot of content to see.

Among all it stands out The Sandmana TV series inspired by Neal Gaiman’s comics that tells the story of Dream of the Eternals, Lord of all dreams and nightmares.

All series out on Netflx in August 2022

Clusterfuck – Woodstock ’99 (August 3)

Kakegurui Twin (August 4)

Wedding season (August 4)

The Sandman (August 5)

Locke & Key 3 (August 10)

Never Have I Ever 3 (August 12)

Tekken: Bloodline (August 18)

The Cuphead Series! 2 (August 19)

Mo (August 24)

Rilakkuma’s Adventure at Amusement Park (August 25)

All movies coming out on Netflix in August 2022