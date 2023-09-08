













Netflix: After One Piece these are your next anime adaptations | EarthGamer









This triumph of the Straw Hats gives us hope for the following adaptations of the streaming giant. Since he has several on the way that you surely did not know. Here we share with you his next attempts to capture the magic of live-action animation.

The anime adaptations that Netflix is ​​preparing

Netflix prepares a live-action of Yu Yu Hakusho

Yuyu Hakusho is a name that will surely be recognized by fans of anime in the nineties. Or for the millennials thanks to the funny meme of the duel to the death with knives. This 2023 could make a whole wave of new fans thanks to Netflix.

The Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series began filming in Japan in 2021. It was initially set to premiere in 2022 but they decided to delay it. Now its release date is set for December 14, 2023. So Netflix may have two successful adaptations in the same year.

Source: Pierrot

The story revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a boy who dies after saving a child from an accident. At that moment he enters limbo where he becomes a detective of the underworld. From there he faces several mysteries that involve the human world, the demonic and the spiritual.

Death Note will get another chance to shine

Netflix already made an adaptation of Death Note in live-action with a film that was released in 2017. Unfortunately, the result left a lot to be desired, with a story that was quite far from the original and that felt very accelerated due to the format.

It seems that the streaming giant is not ready to give up on Light’s story, as they will give it another chance. A series about Death Note is currently in pre-production. Perhaps what gives more hope is that there will be a totally new team behind it.

Source: Madhouse

The Duffer brothers, creators of stranger thingswill be in charge of this new series. Since they have a lot of experience with mysterious and dark plots, this new adaptation has a lot of potential. Besides that a series gives more space to better touch the whole story.

Unfortunately for fans, there is no tentative release date yet. The Duffer brothers mentioned that it would be their next project after finishing stranger things. But as we already know, the Hollywood strike has the fifth and final season on an indefinite hiatus.. So the duel between L and Light will take time to return to Netflix.

Netflix will bring Ash’s odyssey to life in Pokémon

A few years ago it was announced that The Pokémon Company and Netflix reached an agreement for a live-action series. This wouldn’t be a new adventure or something different like detective pikachu. Rather, it would be an adaptation of the adventures of Ash Ketchum.

Source: The Pokemon Company

Unfortunately that is the only thing we know about this series. The last information about her came in 2021, when her producer said that she was in the very early stages of her development.. So don’t expect her anytime soon, but at least you know she’s on her way.

My Hero Academia will also make its way to the streaming service

Another live-action on the way to Netflix is ​​a movie that will adapt My Hero Academia. The most exciting thing about this is that it will be a co-production with Legendary Pictures. Those responsible for the Monsterverse could give us a movie packed with a lot of colossal action.

Source: Bones.

The person in charge of this adaptation will be Joby Harold, who worked on the Kenobi series and was a screenwriter for Army of the Dead. Like other anime productions, it does not yet have a release date. So again we have to wait a while to meet class 1-A in live-action.

Sword Art Online was announced by Netflix but remains lost in cyberspace

Finally, Netflix announced the creation of a live-action about Sword Art Online. However, his announcement was from 2016 and since then nothing has been known about it. There is no director, actors or scriptwriters involved so far.

Source: A-1 Pictures.

However, we decided to include it since, although there is no new information, it has not been officially canceled either. Perhaps with the success of some of their other projects, they will be encouraged to revive their SAO series. But only time will tell if it progresses or stays lost for a while longer.

Which of all these adaptations that Netflix has on the way causes you the most excitement?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about series and other topics.

(Visited 100 times, 100 visits today)