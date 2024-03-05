













Hades will arrive on mobile devices starting March 19 completely free for users who have an active subscription without ads Netflix. This acclaimed video game that stole the spotlight from the gaming world in the now distant 2019 can now be worn both Android like on iOS.

At the moment of revealing you the arrival of Hades to mobile phones through the Netflix service, we inform you that the preregistration for this game so that when it comes out, it is automatically downloaded to your favorite device.

This video game is of the “roguelike” type, which is where if you are defeated, you have to go from the beginning over and over again. The view is isometric, the level design is remarkable, both the visual and musical sections are each notable and it is one of those independent proposals that everyone should play at some point in this life.

Source: Supergiant Games

The arrival of this title in the video game section of the largest streaming service in the world is clear proof that this company is looking for more retention from its users and this is a good opportunity to do so.

Hades joins the worthy games that Netflix offers in its video game section

Netflix has spared no effort in offering more and better video games on its service. Although they started very discreetly with mobile experiences using their licenses, we should also note that they have added important productions.

To cite an example, you can play Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge in your service. You also have access to three Grand Theft Auto mobile games. The cherry on the cake comes with Hadeswhich is a great game and has all the elements to work.

What do you think of the arrival of this independent video game on mobile phones? Don't forget to follow the conversation on our Discord and also our news in Google news.

