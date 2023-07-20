Netflix headquarters in Toronto (Canada).

Netflix reached 238.4 million subscribers during the second quarter of 2023, 8% more than in the same period last year, thanks to shared account control policies by its users. In that period, it added 5.89 million customers, more than double what Wall Street estimated (2.07 million), after cracking down on those who share their passwords. The results mark the company’s best second quarter since the height of the pandemic.

This is the largest number of subscribers in the company’s history, which achieved a net profit of 1,488 million dollars (1,328 million euros) on revenues of 8,187 million dollars, representing an increase of 2.7% compared to the second quarter of 2022.

However, the third-quarter revenue forecast fell short of Wall Street expectations, suggesting that a crackdown on password sharing and a new advertising strategy are still not delivering the growth analysts expected. Shares of the platform fell as much as 6% to $448.88 in extended trading, after rising 62% this year through Wednesday’s close.

The figures presented this Wednesday are good “but not enough to push the shares up, given the movement of the last three months,” said analyst Rich Greenfield, quoted by the Bloomberg agency, after the publication of the results.

The sales of Netflix, world leader in the streaming, increased by 2.7% in the second half, up to 8,190 million dollars, slightly below analysts’ forecasts. This was partly due to exchange rate fluctuations and price cuts in some markets.

Earlier on Wednesday, the company removed its lowest-priced free plan, pushing consumers toward a cheaper ad-supported service or a more expensive plan if they want to avoid ads. In May, it began charging users in more than 100 countries to continue sharing their passwords, a key element of its plan to accelerate growth after a sluggish 2022. The plan had sparked controversy among subscribers, and there were questions about how it would affect bottom line. Netflix had warned that there would be a spike in cancellations at the start and that it would see further growth in the second half of this year.

The company’s third-quarter revenue forecast of $8.52 billion also fell short of estimates by Wall Street, which had expected a median of $8.67 billion. The company said revenue from advertising and additional subscriptions to password sharers was not large enough to offset other factors, such as the lack of subscription fee price increases, in some cases even lowering the subscription fee. “While we have made steady progress this year, we still have work to do to accelerate our growth again,” the company said in a statement about its third-quarter growth forecast, which stands at 7.5%.

The results were especially expected given the crisis caused in Hollywood by the first simultaneous strike by the Actors Union and the Screenwriters Guild in 63 years, which has practically paralyzed the activity of the global entertainment industry. It does not seem that the massive strike had any consequences on the activity of the platform and in the statement to investors there is only one reference to it, to indicate that the “updated forecasts” after the strikes only reveal “lower spending on content”. The firm ensures that it has a wide portfolio of pending releases.

