During a recent investor meeting, Netflix has unveiled a novelty coming to the service in advertising subscription (called “Base with advertising”), introduced a few months ago. The company has decided to increase the resolution in order to make this specific level of the service more interesting. This means that it will go from 720p to 1080p. In addition, it will be possible to use the subscription with advertising on two screens simultaneouslyinstead of just one as before.

Netflix indicates that these improvements will be implemented in all twelve markets where the ad-supported subscription is available: Italy is included. It is available in Canada and Spain at the time of writing, but will be arriving in other countries soon.

At the moment these news do not involve any kind of price increase of the service with Netflix advertising, which in Italy it costs €5.49. However, it should be noted that some films and TV series are not available on the Basic service with advertising. However, the company says that about 95% of what viewers with other subscriptions watch is also available on the lower tier.

Remember that Netflix also includes games, via the mobile app

Netflix also adds that it is improving tools for companies to facilitate the advertising management.

It has also been confirmed that paid account sharing is coming to the US and other countries soon.