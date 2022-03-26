Netflix has acquired its third game development studio, Boss Fight Entertainment.

This latest acquisition comes after the streaming giant acquired Oxenfree developer Night School Studio last September, and then Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales creator Next Games earlier this month.

“Boss Fight’s mission is to bring simple, beautiful, and fun game experiences to our players wherever they want to play,” said the founders of Boss Fight Entertainment in a statement posted to Netflix’s official website.

“Netflix’s commitment to offer ad-free games as part of members’ subscriptions enables game developers like us to focus on creating delightful gameplay without worrying about monetisation. We couldn’t be more excited to join Netflix at this early stage as we continue doing what we love to do while helping to shape the future of games on Netflix together.”

“We’re still in the early days of building great game experiences as part of your Netflix membership,” added Amir Rahimi, Netflix’s VP of game studios. “Through partnerships with developers around the world, hiring top talent, and acquisitions like this, we hope to build a world-class games studio capable of bringing a wide variety of delightful and deeply engaging original games – with no ads and no in-app purchases – to our hundreds of millions of members around the world.”

Back in July 2021, Netflix confirmed it was “in the early stages” of expanding into games and that it would initially focus on mobile titles. The first fruits of its labors emerged in August, when it added a tiny handful of mobile games to its entertainment library – Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3 – as part of an early Poland-exclusive test.

Netflix also continues to adapt several well-loved franchises into TV shows for its streaming service, including a new Tekken anime series.