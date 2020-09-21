Lewis Hamilton has a shot this coming Sunday to reach the number of victories (91) of Michael Schumacher and thus pair with the German as the two drivers with the most races won in the history of F1. The appointment, how could it be otherwise, has aroused great interest and even the giant Netflix wants to be a direct witness of the British’s possible feat.

The entertainment company will place its cameras on the Mercedes W11 to experience first-hand with the six-time champion on the weekend of the Russian GP. An experience that will be later shared with viewers in the third season of the documentary series Drive to survive, that is emitted in the platform and of which two seasons have been emitted, of ten chapters each one.

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton may not have good memories of having a recording team on top of them all weekend, since the last time a similar device was prepared, things did not end very well either for the team or for the driver. . The star’s team invited Netflix to shoot in 2019 at the Hockenheim circuit, and during the German GP, ​​the 125th anniversary of Mercedes in the motor world. Everything was ready for the anniversary, with special W10 liveries in white as in its origins and pole position for Hamilton on Saturday with Valtteri Bottas third.

But Sunday, with a mad dash from rain to dry, dry to rain, safety cars, spinning tops and accidents, ended bitterly for the dominators of the hybrid era. Lewis went against the wall under the blanket of water and his subsequent entry to the pits at the limit of legality made him waste a lot of time in the repairs on his car. The same fate ran the Finnish teammate of the Briton, who in full pursuit of Stroll also rammed his car into the wall. Bottom line: victory for Verstappen, epic comeback for Vettel to second place and surprising podium for Kvyat with the Toro Rosso. Hamilton in the end could only be ninth while Bottas could not continue after his accident.