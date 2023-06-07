Netflix has published a trailer to present i summer 2023 games, which will be available to subscribers to the streaming platform on iOS and Android. Some are completely unreleased titles, others are more or less excellent returns.

The latter include LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed, which launched in February 2020, and the previously announced Oxenfree 2, also due out on July 12 on PC, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. After that we have Cut the Rope Daily and The Queen’s Gambit Chess.

The Queen’s Gambit Chess (released on July 25) is exactly what you imagine: a game of chess, but also an adventure inspired by the famous Netflix series with Anya Taylor-Joy, which we will find again in a comic version between one game and other.

Cut the Rope Daily (August 1st) is instead the latest incarnation of the puzzle game starring the nice little creature Om Nom, always looking for candies to swallow by cutting the right ropes.