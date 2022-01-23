Another weekend where Netflix’s favorite movies and series they reposition themselves on the platform. And as we said last week, Colombian productions are here to stay in the Top 10 of Netflix Peru. What audiovisuals remain on the list and what others have positioned themselves?

10. File 81

This thriller recently arrived at the Netflix service and is already in the Top 10 of Netflix Peru. It is based on real events that were told at the beginning in a podcast that bears the same name as the series and told by Marc Sollinger and Daniel Powell. Talented filmmaker James Wan, creator of The Conjuring, Insidious and Malignant, is behind the plot.

9. Pablo Escobar: the patron of evil

The series that tells the story of one of the largest drug traffickers in Latin America, Pablo Escobar, now ranks one position lower than last week. Pablo Escobar: the pattern of evil has 74 chapters full of action, drugs and love. You cannot miss one of the best performances by Colombian actor Andrés Parra.

8. Rebel way

After a long time, we see in the Top 10 of Netflix Peru the first production of all versions: Rebelde way, an Argentine series created by Cris Morena. It was to be expected, because with the release of Rebelde (2022), fans surely want to remember their puberty and adolescence.

7. The Secret Life of Pets 2

The animated film from Universal Pictures comes to Netflix to bring joy to the little ones at home and to the whole family. The first installment of this tape is also on the platform, which bears the same name. If you didn’t already know, the well-known Bruno Pinasco lends his voice for the dubbing in Latin America and gives life to the guinea pig Norman.

6.Riverdale

The CW original series has just premiered its fifth season on Netflix. For this reason, Riverdale is positioned as one of the favorites. Archie and his friends return to continue their teenage conflicts. Recently, we learned that the sixth installment postponed its premiere again. Riverdale Season 6 will arrive on The CW on March 20, 2022.

5. I am Betty, the ugly one

After years of its first broadcast, the popular Colombian telenovela is still the favorite of many and it proves it by staying among the most viewed for several weeks. Yo soy Betty, la fea won the Guinness World Record for being seen in more than 180 countries, dubbed into 25 languages ​​and having at least 28 adaptations around the world. You can now enjoy all 335 chapters, all on Netflix.

4. Passion of hawks

Telemundo’s mega-production continues in the Top 10 of Netflix Peru. There are weeks and weeks that Pasión de gavilanes continues in the group, varying positions, but no other audiovisual shows it. With the main cast confirmed, the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters return to the small screen on February 14, 2022, yes, on the Day of love and friendship. Check out the official trailer here.

3. The queen of flow

On Wednesday, November 17, La Reina del Flow 2 premiered and it only took a few days for it to be number one. Although she is no longer the winner, she remains very close. The followers are interested in knowing what will happen to Yeimy Montoya, who will return with her musical plans, but she will not be alone, since she will have Juancho as a new love. Likewise, Charly Flow returns to ruin the protagonist’s plans when she is in the best stage of her artistic career.

2. Royal treatment

The romantic comedy has just arrived on Netflix and has surprised us by ranking number 2 on the Top Netflix Peru. Royal Treatment tells the story of Izzy, a New York hairstylist, who agrees to work at a handsome prince’s wedding; however, love is born between them.

1. Woman-scented coffee

The Colombian telenovela continues to be the winner of Netflix’s Top 10. Coffee with the aroma of a woman, starring Laura Londoño and William Levy, has 88 chapters, which are hooking from start to finish. Not to be missed.