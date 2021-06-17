From July 14, the Italian horror film “A Classic Horror Story” will be available on Netflix. Directed by Roberto De Feo and Paolo Strippoli, let’s discover together the disturbing plot and the cast.

TO Classic Horror Story is an Italian production film directed by Roberto De Feo is Paolo Strippoli. The screenplay was edited by Lucio Besana, Roberto De Feo, Paolo Strippoli, Milo Tissone, David Bellini. The film was shot entirely in Puglia and Rome, for a total of 5 weeks of shooting.

Although it was born as a tribute to the Italian genre tradition, it brings to the stage original novelties defining something completely new.

The film will be presented in competition at the sixty-seventh edition of Taormina Film Fest 2021 which will be held from June 27 to July 3 and will be available on Netflix from July 14.

A Classic Horror Story: the plot

The official plot of the film, released by the press release, reveals that A Classic Horror Story follows the events of five carpoolers traveling aboard a camper to reach a common destination. During the night yes crash against a tree to avoid an animal carcass.

When they come to their senses they find themselves again in the middle of nowhere and they realize that the road they were traveling on has disappeared. The protagonists are dispersed in a dense and impenetrable wood with a wooden house in the middle of a clearing. They will soon discover that it is the abode of a unmentionable cult.

What happened after the accident? Who are the masked creatures depicted on the paintings in the house? Will they help each other or will they struggle to survive against each other?

A Classic Horror Story: The Cast

In the cast we find Matilda Lutz, a name already known in the horror genre scene for his participation in the film The Ring 3 as the protagonist. In 2018 she took part in the TV series I Medici in the role of Simonetta Vespucci.

Together with her, we find Will Merrick, Yuliia Sobolo, Justin Korovkin, Peppino Mazzotta, Cristina Donadio, Francesco Russo, Alida Baldari Calabria.