This weekend, new releases are coming to Netflix on its platform: the return of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the second season of The Witcher; new Christmas dramas with more Elite episodes: short stories; and the new documentary series produced by David Fincher and David Prior. Also, we leave you two recommendations of series that have been on the platform for some time, but perhaps you did not notice.

The Witcher – Season 2

Henry Cavill returns to Netflix in his role as the warlock Geralt of Rivia, in the premiere of the second season of The Witcher. The adaptation of the book and video game saga returns on September 17, 2021.

YOU CAN SEE: Henry Cavill: “I think real men are very sensitive”

Elite: short stories

The Elite spin-off series will premiere three new episodes between December 15 and 23: Phillipe, Caye and Felipe (December 15); Samuel and Omar (December 20) and Patrick (December 23).

Voir: a look at the seventh art

Executive Producers David Fincher and David Prior return to Netflix with a new documentary series that pays tribute to the great films in film history. It premiered on December 6.

YOU CAN SEE: Twilight: the vampire saga to be pulled from Netflix

Atlanta

Starring the singer Donald Glover (known as Childish Gambino) and the winner of two Golden Globes, this series is one of those audiovisual proposals that offer a different story than what usually exists on Netflix. It has two seasons and will premiere its third in 2022.

Hellbound

One of the South Korean productions of Netflix that you might not take into account was Hellbound, which for some time was outlined as the successor to The Squid Game. It has 1 season 6 chapters.