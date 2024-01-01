













Source: Lay-duce.

Sometimes it acquires distribution and localization rights. Other times what it does is directly finance the projects. When that happens, it is the only service where series of very varied genres and demographics can be seen.

As expected, Netflix usually takes a lot of risks when financing an anime. This could be a success but also a complete failure.

But it is the only thing it can do when facing the competition represented by other platforms such as Crunchyroll, or more general ones.

These are the cases of Disney+, which is increasingly investing in Japanese animation, and Max (formerly HBO Max), which from time to time receives exclusives thanks to Adult Swim.

Fountain: Sotsu-Sunrise.

In addition to the Netflix anime that we are going to share with you, there are several more on the way, they just don't stand out as much. In other cases they are animated series from Western studios but reminiscent of anime.

That's something that has also worked out very well for this company. And there is no shortage of those series for which there is no 100% certainty that they will come out in 2024. So without further ado let's see what will be offered next year.

Which Netflix anime should not be missed in 2024?

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

Release Date or Window: January 31, 2024

This is the sequel to the story of the Seven Deadly Sins, but instead of Meliodas the hero is Percival, a boy who will live several adventures and face great challenges.

Ultraman Rising

Release Date or Window: June 14, 2024

This is a CG movie centered on Ken Sato, a baseball star who may have the secret identity of Ultraman and who, as fate would have it, must raise a newborn kaiju.

Rising Impact – Part 1 & Part 2

Release Date or Window: June 1 and August 2, 2024

This anime coming to Netflix is ​​based on a manga by the creator of The Seven Deadly Sins and which tells the story of a young golf promise and the rivals he faces.

Gundam Requiem for Vengeance

Release Date or Window: October 2024

This is a six-episode miniseries focused on the European Front during the One Year War in the story of the original Gundam series and centered on Iria Sorari.

BEASTARSSeason 3

Release Date or Window: 2024

This is the final season of the anime BEASTARSwhich is again in charge of Orange, and where we will see what fate has in store for Legoshi and Haru.

