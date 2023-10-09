This 2023, Netflix has surprised lovers of audiovisual entertainment with new productions that have arrived in its catalog and that have quickly reached the top 10 on the platform. Among the most recent are ‘The Widows of Thursdays’, ‘Sex Education 4’, ‘Nowhere’, ‘The statistical probability of love at first sight’. However, like every week, the streaming giant includes more series and movies, which hope to be just as successful.

For this reason, in this note, we will tell you what the red ‘N’ has prepared this week, from October 9 to 15, to captivate its loyal users. Netflix promises suspense, intrigue, comedy and more drama.

Series premiere on Netflix from October 9 to 15

‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ (October 12)

‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ It will be a series adapted from the book of the same name by Edgar Allan Poe coming to Netflix this week. Its cast is headed by Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood and Mary McDonnell, and it is classified as a production for people over 18 years of age, as it will have scenes of violence, inappropriate language, suicide and nudity.

‘The Great Vaping: Rise and Fall of JUUL’ (October 11)

‘The Great Vaping: Rise and Fall of JUUL’ It is a documentary in miniseries format. The story consists of how a small company that produces electronic cigarettes becomes a large company, with multimillion-dollar revenues, but goes bankrupt due to an unfortunate event. This production was directed by RJ Cutler.

‘Pact of silence’ (October 11)

Another Mexican series will arrive in the Netflix catalog, it is about ‘Silence pact’starring Camila Valero, Kika Edgar and Adriana Louvier. According to the official synopsis, this fiction will tell the following: “A young and successful influencer infiltrates the lives of four women to discover which of them is the mother who abandoned her at birth. With a huge thirst for revenge, after experiencing a difficult childhood, she will discover the truth, while finding love and unearthing secrets that will confront her with danger.

‘Good night, world’ (October 12)

This week in Netflix, a new production will also arrive for shonen anime lovers. In this case, it will be released ‘Goodnight world’a series based on the manga written and illustrated by Uru Okabe, which will tell the story of the Akabane family, whose members will enter the world of a virtual reality game.

Other series that will arrive at the streaming giant this week are the ones we leave you below, with their respective premiere dates:

‘Isolated with the mother-in-law’ (October 9)

(October 9) ‘Animal babies’ (October 12 °)

(October 12 °) ‘Agend4s’ season 2 (October 10)

season 2 (October 10) ‘Ninjago: Rise of the Dragons’ new episodes (October 12)

new episodes (October 12) ‘The last tear before laughing’season 2 (October 10).

Movie premieres on Netflix from October 9 to 15

‘The conference’ (October 13)

For horror lovers, Netflix has a premiere prepared this Friday, October 13: ‘The Conference’. This is a Swedish film that hopes to catch fans of the genre with its plot, as it will bring suspense and death for its protagonists, who will be stalked by a bloodthirsty killer.

‘Jackass Forever’ (October 13)

The original Paramount Pictures production, ‘Jackass’returned with a new movie in 2022 in which we could see Johnny Knoxville and your team perform more stunts and other dangerous situations. Now, this comedy will come to the streaming giant for all fans of this saga.

In addition to these films expected by the public of Netflix, others will also arrive, including some for the little ones in the house. Here we leave you a list of them:

‘Once upon a time there was a star’ (October 11th)

(October 11th) ‘The diamonds of discord’ (October 13)

(October 13) ‘Strawberry Shortcake and the Plantain Beast’ (October 15th)

(October 15th) ‘Camp Courage’ (October 15th).

