The last edition of the Golden Globes has already released its list of nominees. In it, he revealed Netflix’s dominance and its original titles for the contest. The award ceremony will take place on February 28, so we share the films that you can see before the ceremony.
Mank
While trying to finish writing Citizen Kane and grappling with his drinking problems, screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz witnesses the troubled reality of 1930s Hollywood.
Nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes:
- Best Dramatic Film
- Best Direction: David Fincher
- Best Screenplay: Jack Fincher
- Best Actor in a Drama Movie: Gary Oldman
- Best Supporting Actress: Amanda Seyfried
- Best Soundtrack: Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor.
The Chicago 7 trial
In 1969, the federal government charged seven people with conspiracy and protests broke out at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
Nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes:
- Best Dramatic Film
- Best Director: Aaron Sorkin
- Best Screenplay: Aaron Sorkin
- Best Supporting Actor: Sacha Barón Cohen
- Best song: “Hear my voice.”
Hillbilly, a rural elegy
JD is about to become a lawyer, but a family mishap forces him to return to the impoverished town he always wanted to forget. The young man’s journey will allow him to heal wounds and better understand who he really is.
2021 Golden Globes Nomination:
- Best Supporting Actress: Gleen Close.
Midnight sky
Augustine, a lonely scientist in the Arctic, tries to contact a spaceship trying to return to Earth, after a mysterious global catastrophe occurs.
2021 Golden Globes Nomination:
- Best Soundtrack: Alexandre Desplat.
The mother of blues
Blues singer Ma Rainey and her band meet in a Chicago recording studio during 1927.
Nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes:
- Best Actor in a Drama Movie: Chadwick Boseman
- Best Actress in a Dramatic Movie: Viola Davis.
The prom
A group of Broadway stars revolutionize an Indiana town in defense of a teenage girl who wants to go to the prom with her girlfriend.
Nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes:
- Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: James Corden.
The life ahead
An elderly Holocaust survivor forges an intense bond of friendship with a young immigrant from Senegal.
Nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes:
- Best Foreign Language Film
- Best song: “Io Si”.
Fragments of a woman
The life of a couple is transformed after losing their baby when giving birth at home after the negligence committed by a midwife, who is denounced in court.
2021 Golden Globes Nomination:
- Best Actress in a Dramatic Movie: Vanessa Kirby.
Beyond the moon
The young and adventurous Fei Fei builds a rocket and takes it to the moon to meet the mythical goddess Chang’e.
2021 Golden Globes Nomination:
Movies and series, latest news:
.