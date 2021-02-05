The last edition of the Golden Globes has already released its list of nominees. In it, he revealed Netflix’s dominance and its original titles for the contest. The award ceremony will take place on February 28, so we share the films that you can see before the ceremony.

Mank

While trying to finish writing Citizen Kane and grappling with his drinking problems, screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz witnesses the troubled reality of 1930s Hollywood.

Nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes:

Best Dramatic Film

Best Direction: David Fincher

Best Screenplay: Jack Fincher

Best Actor in a Drama Movie: Gary Oldman

Best Supporting Actress: Amanda Seyfried

Best Soundtrack: Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor.

The Chicago 7 trial

In 1969, the federal government charged seven people with conspiracy and protests broke out at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes:

Best Dramatic Film

Best Director: Aaron Sorkin

Best Screenplay: Aaron Sorkin

Best Supporting Actor: Sacha Barón Cohen

Best song: “Hear my voice.”

Hillbilly, a rural elegy

JD is about to become a lawyer, but a family mishap forces him to return to the impoverished town he always wanted to forget. The young man’s journey will allow him to heal wounds and better understand who he really is.

2021 Golden Globes Nomination:

Best Supporting Actress: Gleen Close.

Midnight sky

Augustine, a lonely scientist in the Arctic, tries to contact a spaceship trying to return to Earth, after a mysterious global catastrophe occurs.

2021 Golden Globes Nomination:

Best Soundtrack: Alexandre Desplat.

The mother of blues

Blues singer Ma Rainey and her band meet in a Chicago recording studio during 1927.

Nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes:

Best Actor in a Drama Movie: Chadwick Boseman

Best Actress in a Dramatic Movie: Viola Davis.

The prom

A group of Broadway stars revolutionize an Indiana town in defense of a teenage girl who wants to go to the prom with her girlfriend.

Nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes:

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: James Corden.

The life ahead

An elderly Holocaust survivor forges an intense bond of friendship with a young immigrant from Senegal.

Nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes:

Best Foreign Language Film

Best song: “Io Si”.

Fragments of a woman

The life of a couple is transformed after losing their baby when giving birth at home after the negligence committed by a midwife, who is denounced in court.

2021 Golden Globes Nomination:

Best Actress in a Dramatic Movie: Vanessa Kirby.

Beyond the moon

The young and adventurous Fei Fei builds a rocket and takes it to the moon to meet the mythical goddess Chang’e.

2021 Golden Globes Nomination: