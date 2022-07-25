Netflix He has lost a massive amount of subscribers and the networks have exploded when learning about the new prices for sharing their accounts, but what many agree on is that the streamer has a wide variety of content to choose from. There are productions for almost every taste, from comedy and horror, to drama and the bizarre.

In this note, we want to raise your body temperature a bit with some hot recommendations. Thus, we leave you 5 erotic ‘movies’ that you will not be able to stop watching.

“Nymphomania”

Throughout a snowy afternoon, the single man Seligman helps a young lady named Joe, who had been raped in an alley.

When things calm down and the two talk, she tells him that she is a self-diagnosed nymphomaniac and begins to tell him about her libidinous sexual experiences with other men.

“365 days”

Massimo is one of the famous members of a powerful mafia family and Laura is a sales director. On a trip to Sicily trying to save her relationship, the young woman is kidnapped by the subject, who gives her 365 days to fall in love with him.

“Fifty Shades of Grey”

Anastasia Steele studies Literature and, as a favor to her best friend, she will have to do a journalistic job that does not excite her too much. The job consists of interviewing one of the most promising and wealthy businessmen of the moment: Christian Grey.

What started as a nuisance ends up becoming an exciting journey through unconventional sexual customs.

“Wicked Addiction”

Having an understanding partner, two children and professional success is enough for many, but not for Zoe. Her sexual appetite for other men makes her insatiable.

“Roco”

Rocco Siffredi is to the 18+ industry what Mike Tyson is to boxing or Mick Jagger to rock’n’roll: a living legend. His mother wanted him to be a priest; with her consent he became a porn artist, dedicating his life to a single divinity: desire.