NetEase has unveiled its lineup of games for the gamescom 2024 anticipating that it will announce two new titles during the event. The fair will be held in Cologne from 21st to 25th Augustand we will be able to find the company at stand C-30 in Hall 2.1. In addition to the two mystery titles, among the games confirmed by the company there will also be space for Shadow of the Damned: Hella Remasterednew version of the survival horror title by Grasshopper Manufacturing. Not only will it be possible to try it in preview, but participants will have the opportunity to meet SUDA51 and Shinji Mikami.

We just have to wait to find out what surprises the software house has in store for us.

Source: NetEase