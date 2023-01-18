The complex story in which he is involved continues Activision-Blizzard and NetEase. As reported a few days ago on our site, the Chinese company NeatEase has no intention of renewing the agreement with the American company, making it inaccessible from January 24th titles like WoW and Overwatch 2 to Chinese gamers.

NetEase has released new statements in this regard, highlighting their point of view on the matter. NetEase has officially stated that it has considered inappropriate and disrespectful the request by Activision-Blizzard to extend the contractual agreements previously made by 6 months.

The Chinese company has in fact announced that Activision-Blizzard would have openly proposed this agreement for the sole purpose of seeking, in the meantime, a new team to rely on in the country and that, according to the company, this would be grossly unfair to them.

NetEase does not seem absolutely inclined to find a new agreement with Activision-Blizzard, it would have already provided, in fact, dismantle teams who were in charge of managing the games of the American company in China.

The controversies and difficulties for Activision-Blizzard therefore continue: difficulties that already began with the acquisition of the development houses by Microsoft. While waiting for further developments, we invite you to read the review of Overwatch 2, one of the most popular games to risk disappearing from China.