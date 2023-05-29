NetEase Games has announced the opening of PinCoola new development study headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, which will be led by Ryutaro Ichimurabest known for his role as producer on the Dragon Quest series, who will serve as president and director.

Ichimura left Square Enix last March, after 23 years of career, where he held the role of lead producer of Dragon Quest 8 and 9to name a few, and was involved in the development of anime such as Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai.

According to the first details, PinCool includes some veterans with experience in different fields of entertainment, from games to movies and live events. The studio aims to exploit its versatility to offer quality entertainment on a global scale. It will focus especially on the console game developmentbut will also be involved in the planning and production of other forms of entertainment.

“Creativity to make life more enjoyable” sums up our philosophy,” Ichimura said in a press release. “The company’s name comes from the Japanese expression ‘pin to kuru’, which expresses when an idea clicks. The English name “PinCool” is pronounced similarly and includes the English word “cool”.

“We offer something you won’t find anywhere else. We want to bring fun experiences to people around the world through projects that harness the kind of new ideas that arise from unfettered creative freedom. We also want to release smaller titles as we continue our I work on large-scale titles. I’m curious to see what the PinCool adventure has in store for us!”

Clearly PinCool has recently opened its doors and therefore before knowing the first projects it will work on we will certainly have to wait a few years. In the meantime, if you are interested, you can visit the official website of the studio a this address.