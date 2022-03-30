NetEase it looks like it’s going to to acquire completely Quantic Dreamas reported by the journalist Tom Henderson, who reports it on the Exputer website citing sources close to the issue but with a communication that is obviously not yet official.

The development team led by David Cage, after years of proximity to Sony with the exclusive production of three games (Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, Detroit: Become Human), is therefore about to become the property of the Chinese giant NetEase, which would have intention to carry out a 100% acquisition of the company, on which he would therefore have the complete control.

NetEase had first acquired a minority stake in the French team in 2019, at the time to “support Quantic Dream’s vision of becoming a global, multi-franchise entertainment company and to develop advanced technologies and games for the future,” yes. he read in the press release issued at the time.

As reported by Henderson in these minutes, however, the matter has now evolved to a full-fledged acquisition of the development team, which would become the property of NetEase in full.

The maneuver had been under discussion for several months, but it should now have come to an end, pending official confirmation from the two companies.

It seems that Quantic Dream has been looking for a buyer for a few years, so as to be able to find greater financial stability, proposing itself to different companies, particularly after the release of Detroit: Become Human and the end of the exclusive relationship with Sony PlayStation. Later, the French team presented what appears to be a sci-fi setting project, Project Karma, to several possible publishers.

From this core it would then emerge Star Wars Eclipsethe new game on the famous sci-fi saga that is currently in development at Quantic Dream, announced last December but probably still quite far from release.