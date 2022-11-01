NetEase Games officially announces the opening of GPTRACK50a new study based on Osaka, Japanand driven by none other than Hiroyuki Kobayashiformer member of CAPCOM and producer behind the likes of RESIDENT EVIL, Dino Crisis, Devil May Cry, Sengoku BasaraAnd Dragon’s Dogma.

As reported in the announcement, this new study will primarily focus on producing titles for console And PC, but not only! With the experience of Kobayashiwho also worked on both the live-action and CG series of RESIDENT EVILthe studio will be able to create new IPs and then expand them on a large scale and produce films, novels, manga, and more.

To make the announcement in the best possible way, NetEase Games also included an interesting presentation trailer:

Source: NetEase Games Street Gematsu