NetEase Games announced the formation of the Nagoshi Studio, a new development studio based in Shibuya, Tokyo, and led by Toshihiro Nagoshi, creator of the Yakuza series who will serve as CEO and president. The team will realize high quality console games which will be published worldwide.

As previously reported, Nagoshi left Sega’s Ryu Ga Gotokuko Studios (Yakuza and Judgment) last October with Deisuke Sato (director and producer of the Yakuza series), who is also among the founding members of the newly created Nagoshi Studio, together with Kazuki Hosokawa (art director and game director of the Yakuza series and producer of the Judgment series), Koji Tokieda (main programmer of Yakuza: Like a Dragon), Masao Shirosaki (game designer), Mitsunori Fujimoto (engineer), Naoki Someya (designer of the Yakuza series and art director of the Judgment series), Taichi Ushioda (director) and Toshiro Ando (lead character designer of the Judgment series).

The founding members of the Nagoshi Studio

“The sea of ​​change that began in the entertainment industry in the late twentieth century has led to even greater changes in the gaming industry in the 21st century,” Nagoshi’s message reads on official site of his new studio, where he explains that one of the goals of the studio is to create high-quality games by creating an open atmosphere within the studio, with free discussions between members, ignoring seniority and hierarchy.

“The evolution in entertainment content, the way it is made and the business model driven by technological and infrastructural advances have triggered a paradigm shift and these changes are continuing to materialize at an ever-increasing rate. What yesterday it was considered the pinnacle suddenly becomes obsolete before you know it. For creators, this makes working in the industry incredibly challenging. ”

“But no matter how times change, I believe that what people essentially want is always the same. People see their dreams in entertainment. They seek entertainment to give them hope in life, to calm them in times of difficulty and to add enthusiasm to happy ones. ”

“Today’s appetite for entertainment is the same as it was in the past. There are obviously differences between past and present in how content is enjoyed, its volume and speed, but the essence remains the same. . The only way to convey this essence to the world is for all creators to approach this work with seriousness and clarity as they approach the achievement of their ideal. ”

“One of my goals in this studio is to create an open atmosphere. It may seem like an overly simplistic goal, but even the most talented creators cannot fully exploit their skills in isolation. I believe the first step in creating high-quality games is to create a free atmosphere in the studio. ”

“This means having open discussions that ignore seniority and hierarchy. This means not being afraid of mistakes and at the same time not being afraid to correct them and treat failures as resources, not giving up on reaching an ideal and fighting to make it happen. sound simple, but the simplest things can be unexpectedly difficult to do and the most important at the same time. “