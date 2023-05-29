NetEase Games announced the founding of PinCoola new studio headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, headed Ryutaro Ichimuraformer producer of the saga of DRAGON QUEST who has recently left his studies SQUARE ENIX.

I study PinCool is made up of industry experts with extensive experience in various areas of entertainment, including video games, films, live events and intellectual property licensing. The studio intends to leverage its diverse knowledge to provide high-quality entertainment to users on a global scale. He will primarily focus on developing titles for game consoles, but will also be involved in the planning and production of various other forms of entertainment.

Ryutaro Ichimurawho left SQUARE ENIX in March after a 23-year career, said the following:

“The motto ‘Creativity to make life more pleasant’ embodies our philosophy. The company name comes from the Japanese phrase ‘pin to kuru’, which expresses the moment an idea comes up. The English name ‘PinCool’ is pronounced similarly and is stylized to also include the English word ‘cool’. We offer something you won’t find anywhere else. We want to offer fun experiences to people around the world through projects that exploit new types of ideas that arise from creative freedom. We also aim to release smaller titles as we continue to work on larger scale titles. I can’t wait to find out what PinCool’s adventure has in store for us!”.

In the past Ichimura has worked at DRAGON QUEST VIII: Journey of the Cursed King And DRAGON QUEST IX: Sentinels of the Skybut also as a producer of animated series such as that of DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai.

Simon Zhuglobal president of NetEase Games for partnerships and investments, he added: “As a company passionate about creating immersive gaming experiences, we recognize the significant role Ichimura-san played in the development of the DRAGON QUEST series. We believe his commitment to quality and creating innovative experiences is one of the reasons the DQ franchise has lasted so long. He shaped the RPG genre and inspired countless developers around the world, which is why we are very excited to see him join NetEase Games and start a new journey with PinCool. We are committed to creating an environment for Ichimura-san to thrive, explore new ideas, and continue to create unforgettable gaming experiences for gamers.”

Takashi Ogura will join PinCool as a member of the board of directors. Ogura previously worked on branding, marketing, business development and business strategy for various online businesses including Doraemon of Epoch, Duffy by Oriental Land e DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai at SQUARE ENIX.

Source: NetEase Games