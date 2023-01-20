The story that is inflaming the world of video game enthusiasts from all over the world continues: the diatribe between Activision-Blizzard and NetEasethe Chinese company that handled the distribution of their securities in China, is now at loggerheads.

Not only did NetEase refuse the extension of the contract proposed by the American company lasting 6 months, the time necessary to find a new partner, which was returned to the sender, not only were they promptly Chinese teams dismantled dedicated to the livelihood of Activision-Blizzard games in the country, but it seems to have moved on to even stronger ways.

The one between Activision-Blizzard and NetEase was in fact a historic and fruitful agreement: we talk about 14 years of fruitful collaboration. The symbol of that alliance is definitely the Gorehowl ax statue of World of Warcraft, located outside the Blizzard headquarters building in China.

In a video that has started circulating on the net it is possible to see the statue torn to pieces from various workers: the message is clear, NetEase has closed all its relations with Activision-Blizzard, and does not intend to bury the “axe” of war.

You can see the above video clicking hereand, as always, we will keep you as informed as possible about the matter.