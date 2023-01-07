The Chinese company NetEase has acquired Skybox Labsa Canadian studio that has worked on games like Halo Infinite, Minecraft and Fallout 76.

Founded in 2011, SkyBox Labs – based in Burnaby and Victoria, Canada – has worked with partners such as Xbox Game Studios, EA and Wizards of the Coast. The company says it will continue to “operate independently,” “working closely with existing and new partners to pursue creative opportunities.”

“We’ve had the pleasure of working on beloved games like Halo Infinite, Minecraft and Fallout 76 over the past decade,” said co-founder Shyang Kong.

“We are still committed to growing our presence in Canada, supporting our current and future partners and a co-develop other AAA games for some of the biggest video game studios in the world. We have built a team of talented, passionate and creative individuals, and by joining NetEase Games, we will also be able to accelerate our plans to pursue new creative opportunities and enjoy access to world-class operational resources and the full breadth and depth of NetEase’s services, so we can scale faster in Canada.”

“We are thrilled to welcome SkyBox Labs to the NetEase Games family and we are committed to creating an environment for them to thrive and operate independently as a game studio,” added Simon Zhu, president of global investment and partnerships at NetEase Games.