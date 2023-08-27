In its latest financial report, relating to the second quarter of 2023, the Chinese publisher NetEase stated that the video game division has produced revenues for 2.6 billion dollars, marking a +3.6% compared to the previous year. The result was in particular driven by the launches of Justice Mobile and Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, as well as Fantasy Westward Journey.

NetEase is still growing

The magic made NetEase’s bank account grow

During the quarter, total NetEase generated revenues of $3.3 billion, up 3.7% year over year. THE gross profits were $2 billion, or 11.1% more than a year earlier, while net income was $1.1 billion.

Returning only to video games, the online segment accounted for 91.7% of the result. Of this, 73.6% of revenues came from mobile platforms.

William Ding, the CEO of NetEase, said he was particularly satisfied with the result of Fantasy Westward Journey and noted how the company is expanding into the casual sector with Eggy Party. He also noted the excellent result of Justice Mobile, a title that makes use of artificial intelligence and deep learning technologies, capable of generating 6.8 million dollars in revenues in seven days (for AppMagic), and that of Harry Potter: Magic Awakened which, although launched in June, therefore in the last month of the quarter, produced strong revenues for the company, with 3.7 million downloads.