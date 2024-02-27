If you are looking for an argument to convince your partner that you should eat sushi more often in the evening and snuggle up under a blanket, you will make a lease driver very happy. Another cold dinner is also allowed. Because if we all start cooking on induction plates at the same time in the evening and heat up the heat pump, there will no longer be enough power capacity for the charging stations in the Netherlands. Network operator Stedin would prefer to switch off the charging stations after 4:00 PM.

Stedin warns that 'the net is bursting at the seams', reports the NOS. Most of the energy networks in the Netherlands date from the time when we all drove on fuel and cooked on gas. Cooking with electricity and heating with electricity are already putting more pressure on the network, and electric cars are on top of that. One charging station would require as much capacity as an entire house, Stedin explains.

105,000 kilometers of cable required

Due to the increased peak load, one and a half million households could experience power outages. To cope with the extra pressure from electric cars, there must be: 105,000 kilometers of cable be laid and there must be 54,000 transformer houses to be built. According to the NOS one in three streets in the Netherlands needs to be overhauled. So it will all work out in the end, but it will still take some time before the network is strong enough.

Until there is more cable in the ground, Stedin would like us to reduce demand at peak times. Half of all electric cars are charged at the charging station when they return home from work, but drivers often only have to leave the house the next morning. These EVs can therefore best be charged after 9:00 PM. According to Stedin, switching off the charging stations between 4:00 PM and 9:00 PM would make little difference to drivers, but would have an effect on the grid.

By the way, it is not that simple to simply switch off the charging stations at the end of the afternoon, since the majority of EV drivers charge at home with their own station. Energy companies could make it 'financially' attractive for pluggers to charge at better times. Perhaps we can immediately create a new slogan: 'Enjoy, but charge in moderation' or 'charge consciously, 9:00 PM+'.