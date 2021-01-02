E.A weather station with the display of indoor and outdoor temperature, air pressure, humidity and maybe a forecast is already available at low prices. If you are looking for a little more comfort, you can choose a weather station that can be integrated into the smart home. In this way, a window could be opened automatically when the air in the house is poor or, conversely, the window could be closed as soon as the rain sensor detects precipitation. The French manufacturer Netatmo has been offering such weather stations since 2012, and we tried the current “Smart Weather Station” for 150 euros, which can optionally be expanded to include a rain gauge (for 65 euros) and an anemometer (for 90 euros).

The package includes a round measuring station for indoor use, 15.5 centimeters high and 4.5 centimeters in diameter, which can be permanently connected to the mains with a power supply unit and micro-USB port. Strangely enough, the unit has no display. So you can’t just take a quick look at temperature, air pressure and other values. Rather, you always have to open the app on the smartphone. For outdoor use, there is a slightly smaller unit that runs on battery power, fastening material for outside is included.

Unfortunately, the enclosed printed instructions only contain pictures and do not explain commissioning. This is done via the Netatmo app on the smartphone, both stations connect to the home WiFi. The whole thing is fiddly and didn’t work the first time.

Depending on the manufacturer’s servers

Interestingly, the app only shows data on the smartphone if the Netatmo servers are working properly. During our testing, they didn’t do this for a few days, and then you don’t see any values ​​in the app. In other words: if Netatmo discontinues the weather station at some point, the station will be inoperable. Since the Netatmo app also wants to know its own location, the values ​​measured and uploaded to the manufacturer’s server can be traced back geographically to the individual household.



For the home: the large sensor on the left measures inside, the small one with a battery outside.

:



Image: Netatmo





Anyone who has an iPhone can deny the “exact location” in order to restore a bit of data protection. Because the measured values ​​of the indoor station also include the noise level, from which it can be concluded that a microphone is installed. With good will it can be assumed that only the level is actually transmitted to Netatmo and not the audio signal. A few years ago, Netatmo published a comparison chart according to which the German fans in their living rooms cheered much louder than the Brazilian fans at a soccer game. Incidentally, the Netatmo terms and conditions provide for data to be passed on to third parties.

The data measured and transmitted to the Netatmo server include the following for the indoor sensor: temperature, humidity, air pressure, noise level and the CO2 content of the air measured with an infrared sensor. Measurements are taken every 15 minutes around the clock. The data shows, for example, that it was unusually warm and loud in the living room one evening, until 2 a.m. Thinking about a celebration is obvious. The outdoor sensor measures temperature and humidity. The data can not only be read on the smartphone when you are at home, but also from a distance, because the sensors are connected via WiFi. You can also access the account to be created at Netatmo in a web interface. In this way, data can be exported and diagrams of long-term developments can be called up, for example on the noise level or the CO2 content of the air. This is also visualized with an LED on the inside sensor in traffic light colors when you briefly press the top of the station.

Flexible push notifications are a plus

The app can also send push notifications to the smartphone, for example if the CO2 content has exceeded a self-selected limit, temperatures are unusually low or a sudden drop in air pressure indicates a change in weather. All of this can be set very flexibly and granularly, a plus point.

We were then able to integrate the weather station into Apple’s Homekit, but that doesn’t really help. As device automation, only the carbon dioxide value can be integrated into your own automation, which the Netatmo app can do anyway.

The quality of the measured values ​​naturally also depends on the placement of the sensors. The indoor module should not be placed near the window or in the sun, the outdoor module in the shade if possible, well ventilated and not too close to a house wall, because otherwise it measures the radiated heat. The manufacturer specifies an accuracy of 0.3 degrees for the temperature measurement, a measurement tolerance of 3 percent for the humidity, a measurement tolerance of 1 millibar for the air pressure and a measurement tolerance of 50 ppm for the CO2 measurement.

Apart from the pitfalls and data protection problems described here, the Netatmo weather station does its job well. The push notifications for the smartphone and the export function of all measured values ​​are the most important plus points. However, the missing display on the interior sensor remains a flaw.