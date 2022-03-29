We got a chance to get our hands on Netatmo intelligent carbon monoxide detector and in this review I’ll tell you how it went, starting with the contents of the package and then talking to you about installation and operation.

Packaging and installation

There packaging it is very simple, externally we find various indications about the characteristics and functions of the Netatmo intelligent carbon monoxide detector, while internally we obviously find the detector, accompanied by a sachet containing the wall support, two screws and two plugs, and finally the manual paper, translated into various languages ​​(including Italian) which I must say is written in a very simple and straightforward way, it explains very well all the various steps of the configuration and installation, there are tips and accompanying images that help to better understand the everything. Below I propose a short video of unboxing.

For installation I recommend reading the manual thoroughly, I would like to emphasize that it is in fact very well written, where all the instructions are reported. In a nutshell, however, it is necessary to have a plan to make a couple of holes in the wall in which to insert the dowels, after which the wall support must be screwed onto which the Netatmo intelligent carbon monoxide detector can be subsequently attached. Before proceeding with the holes, however, it is essential to follow the directions for positioning the product.

It is in fact explained that it is necessary to position it ad at least 30 cm from the ceilingFurthermore, it is necessary to maintain a distance of at least 1 meter from doors, windows, heating, cooling or ventilation vents, then it is necessary to calculate a distance of less than 1.5 meters from the ground and avoid that the sensor can be obstructed by furniture or other objects. The room temperature must have a temperature between -10 ° C and 40 ° C with a humidity percentage between 30% and 90% to ensure correct operation.

It is also important that the Netatmo intelligent carbon monoxide detector is positioned more than 2 meters away from the combustion appliances, up to a maximum of 4 meters. For complete protection, the ideal is then to prepare several detectors to cover various rooms in your home, but otherwise it is good to position it in such a way that you can hear it in the event of an audible alarm, so you can immediately run for cover.

Obviously don’t forget that it is a smart device, and it is therefore important to check that there is a good one Wi-Fi reception in the place where you go to place it.

Once the best position has been chosen, it will be necessary to fix the wall support and then apply the Netatmo intelligent carbon monoxide detector on it, through a small rotation. By doing so, the sensor will be activated (a very small physical switch on the back will be activated by the action of the rotation) and a acoustic signal with consequent activation of the green operating LED, which from now on will start flashing once a minute to signal the correct operation of the device.

The last step is the configuration via app, just download the application “Home + Security”Of Netatmo from the Play Store or App Store and follow the directions given to add a new device. In particular, the only crucial step will be scanning the code on the back of the manual, which will allow the app to quickly recognize your unit.

How does it work

Once installed, the Netatmo Intelligent Carbon Monoxide Detector will start working and emit a fairly loud 85 dB beep in the event of dangerous amounts of CO in the environment. Remember that if there are no problems the only sign of operation is the green LED which lights up once a minute.

If an emergency should arise, the detector will start ringing and you can silence it using the central button on the front of the detector.

As also explained in the manual, carbon monoxide is a particularly toxic, colorless, odorless and non-irritating gas, which is generated by combustion appliances that have defects or by blocked ventilation and exhaust systems. Potentials fonti of CO they are oil, coal and gas ovens, wood stoves, gas and oil boilers, gas hobs, barbecues, fireplaces, blocked flues and tobacco smoke.

The effects on our health vary according to the concentration of carbon monoxide in the air, for 100 ppm slight headache, weakness and nausea may occur, for 200 ppm severe headache, nausea, difficulty in moving the limbs, for 400 ppm dizziness, nausea , visual disturbances, muscle weakness and danger of death after 3 hours of exposure, for 800 ppm convulsions and loss of consciousness within 45 minutes, possible death after 2 hours of exposure.

In short, you will understand well that you are not joking and that having a product such as the Netatmo intelligent carbon monoxide detector at home can actually save lives if a CO leak occurs, otherwise particularly difficult to identify.

However, the alarm may not start immediately, in fact with a detected quantity of Co equal to 50 ppm (which is still bearable by our body) the alarm can go off within 60-90 minutes, with 100 ppm the alarm will trigger in 10-40 minutes, while with 300 ppm it will start in less than 3 minutes, allowing us to intervene promptly.

However, it is a smart device, and in fact the alarm is also signaled via Netatmo app notification, so you can keep an eye on your home even when you’re not there. In order for the notifications to arrive you need to have a working Wi-Fi connection, but this function is not limiting anyway, in fact the Netatmo intelligent carbon monoxide detector will continue to work even without Wi-Fi, ringing in the event of CO detected in the aria, it will simply not be possible in this case to receive the notification on the smartphone.

There is also no need to worry particularly about the battery as the latter has a declared duration of 10 years, but cannot be replaced and at the end of its life cycle a new detector will have to be purchased.

I would have expected from a smart device like this to be able to display in real time the amount of CO detected in the air, but this is not possible and I think it is a choice made precisely to preserve the long life of the battery, which would wear out a lot. more easily with continuous data communication between sensor and smartphone.

I would also like to point out that since the detection takes place through the grids placed along the entire perimeter of the detector, it is good dust it once a month using an antistatic cloth or the brush of the vacuum cleaner, to avoid obstructions that could affect correct operation. However, you can periodically proceed with a functional test to verify that everything is working properly.

Conclusions on the Netatmo smart carbon monoxide detector

Netatmo is a leading company in the sector and with its products you always fall on your feet, the Netatmo intelligent carbon monoxide detector is no exception and remains a excellent ally for home safetyespecially if you have systems that expose us to the risk of exposure to CO, and in the case of very large environments, the ideal is to arm yourself with more units to have greater control.

The smart features are limited to the “only” notifications received on the smartphone in the event of an alarm, but on the other hand we find ourselves a device with an extremely simple operation and the only more complex step could be to find the right position in which to install it, after which you have to remember to carry out the maintenance monthly (the dusting I mentioned above) to ensure that everything works correctly.

The price seems more than sustainable to me, with € 99.99 you get protection that lasts 10 years. You can find it on the official site And on Amazon.