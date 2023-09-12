Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is on Sunday collided head-on with the ultra-Orthodox community, which is part of his governing coalition. The Prime Minister advised the Haredim, as the community calls itself, against going on a pilgrimage to the grave of the Rabbi Nachman of Bresov, whom they venerate, for safety reasons. This is located in the middle of Ukraine, which is at war with Russia.

Netanyahu reminded the pilgrims that they travel to Ukraine at their own risk and recalled that there are not enough shelters even for the Ukrainian population. To reinforce his warning, he couched it in religious terms. “God has not always protected us, not on European soil and not on Ukrainian soil,” he said, referring to the Holocaust, pogroms and anti-Semitism of the past.

This comment offended the ultra-Orthodox, who have unshakable faith in their God. Rabbis from Netanyahu’s coalition partner Shas left immediately an angry statement going out. “God has always protected the Jewish people during persecution, which is why the Jewish nation is the only one to have miraculously survived for thousands of years.” Ultra-Orthodox journalist Aryeh Ehrlich accused Netanyahu of “shameful heresy.”

Old debate

With his comment, Netanyahu – possibly unintentionally – reopened an old debate about why the God of the Jews allowed his own people to suffer so much in Eastern Europe. Orthodox and more secular Jews like Netanyahu have different opinions on this. According to many Haredim, this was done to punish the Jews for their sins.

For ultra-Orthodox, the pilgrimage to Rabbi Nachman’s grave near the town of Uman remains important. The tradition is to visit this place during the Jewish festival of Rosh Hashanah, which this time falls from September 15 to 17. Even last year, when the war was already raging, 20,000 Haredim left Israel for Ukraine. This year too, many pilgrims are expected, even though Uman sometimes visits bombed by the Russians.

Netanyahu also discussed the pilgrimage by telephone with Ukrainian President Zelensky last week. Ukraine has never put much in the way of pilgrims in the past, although their arrival sometimes causes tensions with the local population. But Ukraine is angry about the fact that Israel has not stood more strongly behind Ukraine after last year’s Russian invasion.