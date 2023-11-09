Observers and experts said that these statements necessitate the Israeli Knesset’s vote last March to repeal the “disengagement” law dating back to 2005, under which settlements were evacuated from the Gaza Strip and 4 settlements in the northern West Bank.

Experts stressed that the context of repealing the law in preparation for regaining control over Gaza at that time is completely different from the current context, where military operations between Hamas and the Israeli army are escalating while international demands for a ceasefire are ignored.

Netanyahu’s political future

Major General Mohamed Rashad, former undersecretary of the Egyptian Intelligence Service, says that Netanyahu’s political future is over, and he will not continue as prime minister until he can implement what he declares about the future of the situation in Gaza after the war.

Rashad added in an interview with Sky News Arabia that after the end of the war, “an Israeli investigation committee will be formed to try the current political and military leaders for the failure of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation carried out by the Hamas movement on October 7 last year.”

According to Rashad, Netanyahu “bears responsibility for the major breach Israel has been subjected to.”

The former Egyptian intelligence agent believes that the chances of returning Israeli control over Gaza are doomed to failure, for several reasons:

• Israel had a bitter experience in Gaza during the rule of the late Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, where his forces were depleted inside the Strip and the Israeli presence there ended with the disengagement plan and the evacuation of the settlements.

• This bitter experience of exhausting the Israeli forces is subject to repeating, as well as falling into a new quagmire, if security control of Gaza is taken or Israeli forces are stationed inside the Strip.

• Gaza today is not easy to control security-wise, especially in light of the active and large presence of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements and the elements of both movements spread throughout the Strip.

• Israel today seeks to restore the state’s prestige and whitewash the face of the army and intelligence, especially since Israel is a state subordinate to these two agencies and not the other way around, and it has no choice but to continue escalation at any cost.

• Netanyahu has not yet offered the Israeli community anything that would restore the state’s prestige, including his loose talk about security control of Gaza in the future.

• The Israeli media and the external media supporting it are trying to export an image that it is in control, but this does not deceive Israeli society, due to the continuing losses and the remaining hostages in the grip of Hamas.

The future of Gaza

Commenting on Netanyahu’s statements regarding the future situation in Gaza, Ambassador Al-Sayyed Shalabi, the former Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister, said that observers “agree that there is a new situation today, and in light of the current conditions and the escalation of confrontations, this is not the most appropriate time to decide the future of Gaza, whether with Israeli control of the Strip or Other”.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Shalabi said that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s visit to Israel included discussing the future status of Gaza, in order to achieve Israel’s strategic goal, which is to remove Hamas and the Palestinian factions from continuing to manage the Strip.

Shalabi stressed that “the urgent and urgent matter now is a ceasefire, an agreement on a humanitarian and political truce, and the entry of more aid to civilians in Gaza.”

Regarding the scenarios for managing Gaza, Shalabi said, “The Palestinian Authority announced its position on the issue of managing the sector politically or security, and linked its acceptance of that to a comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the two-state solution. This is a rational and balanced position and must be a collective Arab position, because it is consistent with the principles and decisions of legitimacy.” International”.

Netanyahu had said in an interview broadcast on ABC, that Gaza “must be governed by those who do not want to continue in the Hamas way, and Israel will assume, for an indefinite period, comprehensive security responsibility because we have seen what happens when we do not have it.”

A few days ago, the Financial Times published a report entitled “Israel plans to sever ties with Gaza after the war,” conveying statements by Israeli officials, most notably Defense Minister Yoav Galant, in a speech in the Knesset, in which he said: “Israel will not bear any responsibility in… The future about the lives of civilians in Gaza and the ongoing conflict will bring about a new security reality.”