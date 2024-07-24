Home page politics

Contrary to the hopes of the hostages’ relatives, Netanyahu did not announce an agreement on a ceasefire. © J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Even after Netanyahu’s speech, the war between Israel and Hamas continues to rage. Both sides are hurling accusations at each other. There is no end to the war in sight.

Gaza – After Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to the US Congress on the Gaza war, the Islamist Hamas spoke of lies and distortion of facts. “Netanyahu’s talk of increased efforts to return the hostages is a blatant lie and misleads the Israeli, American and international public,” said a statement from Hamas. Netanyahu did not announce an agreement on a ceasefire in his speech.

Netanyahu was the one “who thwarted all efforts to end the war and reach an agreement” on the release of the hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, Hamas said. And this despite the efforts of the mediators and the “flexibility” that Hamas showed in the negotiations. “Netanyahu is held responsible for the consequences of this situation and for the fate of the hostages in the Gaza Strip,” it said.

The trip of an Israeli delegation to Qatar, announced for today, for indirect negotiations with Hamas has been postponed further. It is now expected next week, confirmed an Israeli representative. The exact date is still unclear. Since Israel and Hamas are not negotiating directly with each other, Qatar, Egypt and the USA are acting as mediators. Netanyahu used his appearance before the US Congress to reject any criticism of his country’s military action in the Gaza Strip. dpa