In conjunction with Netanyahu’s press conference on Saturday, his son, Yair Netanyahu, published on his Telegram channel a group of posts criticizing several institutions in the country.

In one post, he said that the decisions taken by the Supreme Court led to changes in the rules of engagement of the Israeli army on the Gaza border, which enabled “Hamas terrorists” to approach the border fence.

Yair then shared posts blaming the IDF for the failure on October 7, when a surprise Hamas attack killed 1,200 people and took about 240 hostage.

The “Brothers in Arms” organization affiliated with Israeli army reservists responded to Netanyahu’s son’s criticism, saying: “You have to wait for the facts. You embody arrogance and your father embodies obfuscation and guilt. The era of your malicious influence is over.”

She added: “We stand united with the men and women who risk their lives to protect the country you fled from.”

She continued: “We understand your father’s frustrations and desires, and the entire country understands that. However, it would have been better if you had remained silent.”